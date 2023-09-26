Airbnb reveals 'moss covered' Shrek's swamp listing in Scottish Highlands

Shrek fans will have the opportunity to stay overnight at a real life recreation of the ogre's famous swamp in the Scottish Highlands.

The idea is inspired by DreamWorks Animation's Shrek film series, which were released between 2001 and 2010.

Airbnb revealed the exclusive listing within the grounds of Ardverikie Estate on Tuesday, with guests able to book from Friday October 27 to Sunday October 29.

Up to three guests at a time can make a reservation for free - in what the firm said is "a nod to the priceless refuge Shrek's Swamp has provided fairytale creatures of all kinds".

The building is described as "mud-laden" and "moss covered", and featuring "Beware Ogre" signs and an outhouse.

The listing itself is hosted by Shrek's animated sidekick, Donkey, who has agreed to "swamp-sit" in the former's absence.

The listing has been described as 'mud-laden' and 'moss covered'. Credit: Airbnb

"Shrek's Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests," writes Donkey.

"You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it.

"I can't wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."

HopScotch Children's Charity will receive a donation from Airbnb to coincide with the launch. The organisation provides some of Scotland's most vulnerable children with respite breaks through dynamic holiday trips.

Anyone interested can request a reservation from 6pm (BST) on Friday October 13.

