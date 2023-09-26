The speaker of Canada's House of Commons has quit after inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during the Second World War to attend a speech by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following Zelenkyy's address in the Canadian parliament, politicians gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation after then speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him.

Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who had fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

It was later publicised that Hunka had fought in the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a voluntary unit under Nazi command. Credit: AP

It was later publicised that the First Ukrainian Division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

Rota stepped down after meeting with the House of Commons’ party leaders late Tuesday.

All main opposition parties called for Rota to step down, while government House leader Karina Gould said she believes lawmakers have lost confidence in Rota.

Gould said Rota invited and recognised Hunka without informing the government or the delegation from Ukraine.

