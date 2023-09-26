The brother of BBC broadcaster Jill Dando has said he hopes a Netflix documentary looking into her unsolved murder may “prick the conscience of whoever did it” and make them come forward.

The former Crimewatch presenter was shot dead aged 37 outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26, 1999.

A new three-part series titled Who Killed Jill Dando?, released on Tuesday, will take viewers through Dando’s life and the true crime mystery which continues to mystify experts and the public.

Nigel Dando told the Today programme: “This documentary may just jog somebody’s conscience into coming forward and confessing that they were the person who pulled the trigger on the day in question…

It has been 24 years since Jill Dando was murdered outside her London home. Credit: PA

“It’s a difficult thing to expect to happen. I have to be realistic that here we are 24 years on, whoever killed Jill is still at large.

"24 years on, are they even still alive? My belief is that if they are alive, and they do have a conscience, that programmes like this may just prick the conscience of whoever did it.

“There are also people around who may have some knowledge of this and I would say to them it is never too late.”

The series will feature her friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers questioning what really happened on that fateful day.

Nigel Dando, brother of Jill, hopes the Netflix documentary will prompt the perpetrator to come forward. Credit: PA

In the trailer, Dando can be seen in archive clips presenting and receiving awards as various voiceovers say: “Jill was at the top of her game… she was the nation’s sweetheart… the golden girl of British television murdered on her doorstep in broad daylight.”

The teaser video also reflects the various theories of who may have been behind the murder, including Barry George.

George was originally convicted for the murder of Dando and imprisoned for eight years before later being acquitted and released after a retrial.

Clips of George feature in the trailer, including a scene where he says: “It makes me angry that they’ve taken eight years of my life.”

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore also features in the documentary teaser, saying: “To be sitting here 24 years on and saying that we still do not know who killed Jill Dando is mind boggling.”

Barry George was cleared of murdering the TV presenter. Credit: PA

Outside of her work on Crimewatch, Dando was also seen during the 1980s and 1990s on BBC shows including travel show Holiday and The Antiques Inspectors.

She began as a reporter at her local paper The Weston Mercury in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, before moving to the morning programme Breakfast Time, which later became BBC Breakfast.

The upcoming Netflix series will chronicle her life through a mix of archive, new research and interviews.

The project is directed by Marcus Plowright, known for Fred And Rose West: Reopened and executive produced by Emma Cooper, who worked on The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.

