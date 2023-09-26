UK cinemas will screen Taylor Swift's Eras tour next month, giving Swifties who missed out on concert tickets the opportunity to experience the next best thing.

Cameras have already been closely following the 'Blank Space' singer as her highly-anticipated tour kicked off in August.

And in October, fans will be able to watch a film version of the show in UK cinemas.

Vue International and Odeon made the announcement on Tuesday, which was followed by a post on Instagram by Taylor Swift herself.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…", she teased readers.

"Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres worldwide on Oct 13.”

Cinema chain, AMC Theatres Distribution, said when it announced the concert film for US audiences in August, the run beat the company’s “record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history”.

Tim Richards, chief executive and founder of Vue International, said: “As part of our growing programme of event cinema, we are delighted to be screening Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras tour.

“Since our first event working with (Sir) Brian May and Queen in 2005 to one of the first live concerts ever working with Genesis in 2007, we have screened a wide range of cultural and sporting events.

“Vue’s unparalleled screen, seat and sound experience will truly bring Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show to life and – for many people across the UK – this will be the most accessible and affordable way to enjoy Taylor’s live performances."

Taylor Swift Credit: Doug Peters/PA

Earlier this year many fans struggled to secure tickets, with Ticketmaster previously asking fans to be patient as “millions” tried to buy seats in the US, causing “historically unprecedented demand”.

But the site eventually crashed, and the provider said it did not have enough tickets.

An estimated 750,076 tickets are available for the UK tour but 2.9 million UK-based fans were predicted to buy one, based on Ticketmaster's US data, Buzz Bingo said.

This summer the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day saw a surge in cinemagoers.

Mr Richards said: "From Barbenheimer to Gentleminions, we’ve recently seen huge cultural phenomenon driven by the shared experience of cinema, and we look forward to welcoming all the ‘Swifties’ to our screens.”

More than 7,500 theatres globally will show the Swift tour film beginning on October 13.

In June, Swift announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9, 2024, before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium for June 13, 14 and 15.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium follows on June 18 before three dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22 and 23.

She will then play dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to Wembley to close the international dates on August 15, 16 and 17.

