Authorities have warned the death toll could still rise. This report contains distressing details

At least 100 wedding guests have died in Iraq after fireworks set off in celebration prompted a fire that went on to consume a hall packed with people.

Authorities have warned the death toll could still rise as 150 others were injured at the Christian wedding in Nineveh province, northern Iraq.

They also said that flammable building materials also contributed to the disaster.

There was no official word on the cause of the blaze, but the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw aired footage showing fireworks shooting up from the floor of the event and setting a chandelier aflame.

Medical staff taking an injured person inside a hospital in Hamdaniya, Nineveh province. Credit: AP

In the blaze’s aftermath, only charred metal and debris could be seen as people walked through the scene of the fire, the only light coming from television cameras and the lights of onlookers’ mobile phones.

Survivors arrived at local hospitals in bandages, receiving oxygen, as their families milled through hallways and outside as workers organised more oxygen cylinders.

Some of those burned included children.

Other footage shown on other local television networks appeared to show the bride and groom on the dance floor when the fire began Tuesday night, stunned by the sight of the burning debris.

One of the survivors, a young girl with burns on her hands, lies on a bed in a hospital. Credit: AP

It wasn’t immediately clear if they were among those hurt.

"There were about to do a slow dance and then they lit up this thing for the dance which caught fire," one injured woman told Rudaw from a hospital gurney.

Another man injured in the fire at the hospital similarly told Rudaw that the blaze started as the couple prepared for their slow dance.

"They lit up fireworks," he said. "It hit the ceiling, which caught fire.”

He added: "The entire hall was on fire in seconds.”

Health officials in Nineveh province raised the death toll to 114, though federal officials did not immediately update their figure of at least 100 killed.

An ambulance arrives on the scene. Credit: AP

Ahmed Dubardani, a health official in the province, told Rudaw that many of those injured suffered serious burns.

“The majority of them were completely burned and some others had 50 to 60% of their bodies burned," Mr Dubardani said.

"This is not good at all. The majority of them were not in good condition."

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into the fire and asked the country's Interior and Health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

Civil defense officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall's exterior as decorated with highly flammable cladding that is illegal in the country.

“The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out,” civil defense said.

