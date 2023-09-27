Katy Perry is to voice the character Ms Leopard in a new Peppa Pig episode, it has been announced.

Though Perry is better known for singing about 'Dark Horses' she'll be switching to all things pigs with her latest project.

Fans will get the hear her as the character Ms Leopard in an episode from the new, three-part 'Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special'.

In the episode, dress maker Ms Leopard, voiced by Perry, assists with the preparations for the first-ever wedding seen on Peppa Pig.

It will see Mr Bull and Mrs Cow surprise everyone with their wedding announcement and with one day to prepare, everyone rallies around to make it memorable!

The episode is to premiere in Spring 2024 for the cartoon's 20th anniversary.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in PEPPA PIG! As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,” said Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment.

On Tuesday night fans of the iconic children's TV show were left guessing after a cryptic announcement was put out on social media.

The Peppa Pig Official social media released a video featuring Peppa, Daddy, George and Mummy.

It said: "Big news on the way."

Then Mummy Pig said: "There's going to be a surprise".

The text continued "there's going to be fireworks".

Fans of the multi-award winning singer were quick to spot the hint at her infamous 2010 chart-topper 'Firework'.

Perry, or perhaps her and husband Orlando Bloom's three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, have long been a fan of the cBeebies show.

Just nine weeks ago she was pictured on a Peppa Pig themed afternoon tea bus tour.

She also shared a selfie to her Instagram watching the show on her iPad this summer.

While Perry is best known for her singing, she has many side hustles including starring in the Just Eat advert and appearing as a judge on American Idol.

As part of the announcement, the show clarified a ll casting and filming for the cartoon special were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Tune in to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted