Storm Agnes: Torrential rain and 70mph winds hit Ireland ahead of UK landfall

Storm Agnes hits Ireland and Britain braces for gale force winds and big waves as Amy Welch reports.

Bringing torrential rain and gale force winds, Storm Agnes has made landfall in Ireland on Wednesday.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in force across much of the north and west of the country, as the first named storm of the season is to hit the UK.

Already some flights to and from Ireland have been cancelled and all ferries to the Isle of Man have been scrapped.

In the coastal town Youghal Strand, in county Cork, the high winds have already ripped the roof off a building.

There have been reports of widespread disruption with roads flooded and trees down in parts of the Republic of Ireland after storm Agnes makes landfall and moves up towards Northern Ireland.

Storm Agnes, was described as “intensifying quickly” in the Atlantic during Tuesday evening, is expected to generate winds of up to 75mph and cause dangerous conditions along coastlines, especially Irish Sea coastlines.

How will the weather impact each area?

From Land's End to John O'Groats an extensive yellow weather warning for "strong and potentially disruptive" winds on the west side of the UK has been issued. This is to begin from midday and end by Thursday at 7am.

Periods of heavy rain, which could cause flooding, are expected across the middle belt of Scotland, stretching from the west coast to Aberdeen. Downpours are also expected in Northern Ireland. Both are to last from 3pm today until 3am.

While Storm Agnes is not expected to bring bad weather to the South East, its impact will be felt. According to the Met Office, the winds from the south will bring warm temperatures that are up to 5 degrees hotter than is normal at this time of year.

What's the forecast?

In a statement the Met Office said: "Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of Agnes, gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

"The strongest winds are expected to affect eastern parts of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some inland locations may see gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and perhaps 65-75 mph over hills and around some coasts.

"The strongest gusts are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.

A car driving through floodwater in Cork. Credit: PA

"An area of rainfall, accompanied by very strong winds, is likely to arrive from the south on Wednesday afternoon with 30-50 mm, and perhaps in a few spots 60 mm, of rain building up on areas of higher ground within the warning area.

"Given that this is forecast to follow an already very wet period of weather which will not have had much time to dry out, as well as the fact that the strong winds could exacerbate any flooding by blocking drains and gullies with leaves and other debris, some flooding of roads and perhaps the odd property in very flood prone areas is possible.

"Rain will ease by the early hours of Thursday morning."

What can we expect?

The Met Office has provided the following information one what people can expect:

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Some power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

Emergency services at the scene of a fallen tree near Blackrock in Cork. Credit: PA

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Some bus and train services probably affected, with journey times by road also taking longer with a chance of the odd road closure.

