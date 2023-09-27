The ten Wilko stores to reopen as Poundlands this weekend

Ten former Wilko stores are to reopen as Poundland outlets on Saturday after being bought by the value retailer.

Poundland owner Pepco said it is encouraging former Wilko staff to apply for roles at the shops, including store assistants and managers.

It said it would prioritise ex-Wilko workers for the jobs.

Pepco agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

They will all be reopened under the Poundland brand.

The ten former Wilko stores reopening on September 30 as Poundland shops:

Broad Street, Chell Road, Stafford, Staffordshire, West Midlands

Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson, Lancashire

The Peel Centre, Great Portwood Street, Stockport, Greater Manchester

The Mall, Church Street, Eccles, Manchester

London Street, Southport, Merseyside

Lord Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester

East Street, Barking, London

High Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire

Bede Precinct, Viking Centre, Jarrow, South Tyneside

The Broadway, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month.

Administrators had previously struck a deal for fellow discount chain B&M to buy 51 other Wilko stores.

PwC said around 3,200 Wilko staff currently work across the sites acquired by B&M and Pepco.

The Range has confirmed a last-minute deal to buy Wilko's brand, website and intellectual property after the high street chain fell into administration last month.

Wilko's name will not completely disappear from high streets, as own brand items will appear in The Range stores.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...