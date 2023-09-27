Napoli footballer Victor Osimhen is considering taking “legal action” against his own club after it posted a TikTok "mocking" him.

It comes after Osimhen helped the Italian side secure its first league title in three decades, but his future at the club now seems uncertain.

Despite scoring 62 goals in 107 appearances for the club, he became the target of a now-deleted video, shared to Napoli's official TikTok account.

It showed the striker asking the referee for a penalty with a high pitched, sped-up voice dubbed over the top.

The clip, which was liked nearly 500,000 times, then shows the moment he missed the goal during a match against Bologna on Sunday.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda said the video was "not acceptable" in a statement on Tuesday night.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

"A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.“

"A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”

Calenda added: “We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor”

There appeared to be tension between Osimhen and Napoli manager Rudi Garcia during the game against Bologna on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker was seen berating Garcia as he was substituted off with four minutes remaining of the goalless draw.

The social media scrap comes after Osimhen, who captured the interest of Manchester United this summer, did not sign a new contract with the Italian team.

He has reportedly deleted all the images of him in a Napoli from his Instagram account, according to the Daily Mail.

Osimhen’s current deal runs through to the summer of 2025.

