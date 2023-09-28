Fifa to EA Sports: How your gaming will look different from tomorrow

For decades, gamers have used the FIFA name to describe playing the online simulation game.

But, video games publisher EA Sports announced last year it would stop working with the football governing body in the games 2024 release.

On Friday, the simulation game is set to hit the shelves with new branding, under the name EA Sports FC.

ITV News explains the reasons behind the separation and what to expect from the upcoming launch.

Why are FIFA and EA Sports no longer in partnership?

Since 1993, EA has been supported by FIFA in the production of its juggernaut game.

While neither party has confirmed the exact reason for the divergence, FIFA reportedly asked EA for double its $150 million licensing fee to allow EA to continue using its name.

In 2022, it was subsequently announced that the affiliation would end with EA Sports FIFA 2023 marking the final issue of the game.

Are the old FIFA games still accessible?

While some players opt for a hard-copy of the game, many choose to download the refreshed edition through a digital store.

The gaming titan appears to have delisted FIFA games from all stores - including Xbox and PlayStation - ahead of the new launch.

FIFA 23 and FIFA 22 can still be downloaded via the EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscription services.

It's not clear exactly why this happened but it's believed to be due to the termination of the licensing agreements between FIFA and EA.

Players who already purchased the FIFA games can still play the last six editions.

Where will EA Sports FC be available?

EA Sports FC 24 is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X for £65.

It can also be purchased in-store and is available for pre-order now.

Will EA Sports FC be different to prior editions?

Concerns were initially raised the game wouldn't have access to the players, teams, leagues and stadiums after the split away from FIFA but EA Sports has assured over the years it has built close relations with clubs and the format won't change in 2024.

However there will still be some exciting new features for players, including the ability to play stars from men’s and women’s football in the same team.

What's FIFAs response to the new game?

In 2022, FIFA claimed it would develop its own game, saying in a statement that it is already working with “third-party studios and publishers” on a new football simulation game akin to the current games for 2024.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino claims "the FIFA name is the only global, original title." Credit: PA

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on – the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST.

“The interactive gaming and e-sports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification.

“FIFA's strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”

There has been no update on FIFA's own game since the initial statement was made.

