MailOnline has terminated the contract of its columnist Dan Wootton, a spokesperson for the news site’s parent company said.

A spokesperson for DMG Media, the parent company of MailOnline, said: “Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline – which had already been paused – has now been terminated, along with his contract.”

It comes as GB News suspended Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox on his show on Tuesday, which have been described as “unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible”.

