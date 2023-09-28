Play Brightcove video

The moments before and after a little girl shoots herself in the hand with a gun left on her family's sofa in the United States

A three-year-old girl in the United States accidentally shot herself after a family member left a gun on their living room sofa.

Video of the incident, which took place in Miami, has emerged on social media.

The footage shows the little girl run past one person sitting on the sofa, as another watches TV on his laptop.

She jumps on to the sofa, where the gun can be seen lying unattended, picks it up and accidentally fires it into her hand.

Screaming, she leaps back into her father's arms, while panicked people enter the room, as well as three big dogs.

According to a social media post, by a woman who claims to be the little girl's grandmother, she is recovering well in hospital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's (MDPD), Special Victims Bureau, Vulnerable Victims Unit, is investigating the incident.

Orlando Young, 23 was arrested child neglect with great bodily harm. Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

A family member, Orlando Young, has been arrested for child neglect with great bodily harm.

According to investigators, the child was at her home under the care of a family member, Orlando Young.

The MDPD, Priority Response Team immediately responded and contacted Mr. Young and learned that the child was transported to a local hospital by other family members.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.

The investigation continues.

