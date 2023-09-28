Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died peacefully in hospital aged 82, his family said.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Sir Michael is well-known for taking on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series from 2004 to 2011, replacing the late Richard Harris.

