Torrential rain devastates Greece in second flood of the month

The second powerful storm in less than a month has hammered parts of central Greece

Thousands of homes have been flooded, roads swept away and bridges smashed in Greece as the country faces its second storm of the month.

Storm Elias left hundreds stranded in the central city of Volos on Thursday, forcing locals to take shelter in nearby mountain villages.

“All of Volos has turned into a lake,” Volos Mayor Achilleas Beos told state television.

“People’s lives are in danger. Even I remained trapped, and 80% of the city is without power. … I don’t know where God found so much water. It’s like the story of Noah’s Ark.”

Thousands of homes have been destroyed Credit: Petros Giannakouris

The fire service carried out multiple rescues and evacuations, authorities said.

Rescuers were also searching a mountainous area for the pilot of a private helicopter that went missing in the bad weather.

Bad weather earlier this month struck the same area, killing 16 people, and causing more than two billion euros in damage to farms and infrastructure.

Military and municipal crews scrambled to flooded areas.

They placed flood victims, many of them elderly, in dinghies or excavator buckets to lead them to safety.

Locals shoveled mud and debris out of their homes Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Residents in Volos used plastic buckets and blooms to push the mud out of their homes and to try to protect their belongings.

Among them was 83-year-old Apostolis Dafereras, who has lived in a suburb of the city since 1955.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Dafereras said, looking out the window of his ground-floor home as knee-high flood water gushed past. Earlier, he and other residents on his street tried to push mud and flood water out of his home.

"The water came in and we were practically swimming," Dafereras said. "We stayed upstairs with our tenant.”

Authorities said the worst damage was reported around Volos and in northern parts of the nearby island of Evia, an area vulnerable to flooding due to the impact of massive wildfires two years ago.

The European Union has promised Greece more than two billion euros in financial support to cope with the damage caused by summer wildfires and the ongoing floods, while Athens is renegotiating the terms of other aid packages to direct funds toward climate change adaptation.

Storm Elias is the second spell of devastation the country has faced after being hit by Storm Daniel last month Credit: Petros Giannakouris

“Volos has been hit a second time with a storm of lasting duration... the state is with those who are struggling,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Parliament.

“The positive course of the country has been overshadowed by natural disasters that are attacks caused by climate change.”

Mitsotakis promised to rebuild infrastructure to a higher standard after roads, bridges and rail tracks were washed away in the floods.

But many flood victims in Volos said they felt unprotected, and angered that their homes had been damaged for a second time.

“The situation wasn’t just handled in an amateur way," city resident Pantos Pinakas said. "It was handled in a way that was extremely dangerous and reprehensible.”

