Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took part in back-to-back rounds of media interviews with ITV News' various regions on Thursday.

Mr Sunak was questioned about a host of key topics, including the HS2 rail project, Windsor Framework agreement and the ban on XL Bully dogs.

The interviews saw the PM challenged on his policies and forced to defend his record in government.

But what exactly did we learn? Here are some of the key takeaways.

HS2

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, the prime minister refused to address media speculation that he is looking to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

HS2 is the high speed rail link project intended to connect London, the Midlands and the north of England, with construction split into three phases.

Although HS2 Ltd was set up in 2009 by then prime minister Gordon Brown, its construction has yet to be completed and the overall cost has been placed at nearly double what was originally budgeted for, according to 2020 leaked documents.

Mr Sunak said "no decision" had been made on the so-called 'Northern Leg' of HS2, while he also avoided committing to meet with northern mayors to discuss future plans.

Leaked estimates have suggested the cost of building HS2 in its entirety could reach over £100 billion. Credit: PA

XL Bully Ban

Mr Sunak pledged that "before the end of the year" the government will have introduced legislation to outlaw American XL Bully dogs.

Earlier in September, the PM announced his plan to ban the breed, after a man died from being attacked by two XL Bullies in Staffordshire.

He told ITV News Central the breed of dogs "pose a danger to communities and to public safety", and that the government is "[bringing] together experts from the sector, [and] also the police, to figure out how to define the breed."

XL Bullies will be banned under the existing 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act, the PM added, and there will be "a transition period for how that happens".

Mr Sunak said American XL Bully dogs would be banned 'before the end of the year'. Credit: Instagram / _bullyxl

Croydon Stabbing

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London, as she travelled to school.

Mr Sunak told ITV News London the death of Elianne Andam was "absolutely shocking" and he was as appalled as anyone.

"The idea that a young girl, not that much older than my own daughters could just be robbed of her life completely innocent on her way to school is horrific and I'm sure everyone will be as appalled about it as I am," he added.

"But I'm also angry that something like that happened and that's why for the most heinous crimes that people commit in our country they should just be locked up for life.

"That's what people want to see, that's what we are going to deliver. It's the only way to make sure people face the justice they deserve when they do awful things."

Elianne Andam was stabbed to death in Croydon. Credit: PA

Bibby Stockholm

Addressing the Bibby Stockholm in an interview with ITV West Country, the prime minister said the barge is still viable to house asylum seekers, although he refused to say when people will return to live on it.

The barge, which was built to offer temporary accommodation to 500 asylum seekers, has sat empty in Portland, Dorset, since 39 men were taken off in August due to traces of legionella bacteria being found onboard.

Mr Sunak deflected questions on how much the barge is costing taxpayers, and instead chose to focus on the cost of asylum seekers living in hotels.

"Take a step back: what is costing the taxpayers everyday is housing illegal migrants in hotels. It's costing us £5 million to £6 million a day," he told ITV News West Country.

The Bibby Stockholm has been described by the PM as a still viable solution to house asylum seekers. Credit: PA

Windsor Framework

In an interview with UTV, the prime minister said he will not alter his existing deal with the European Union (EU), but suggested he is willing to discuss flexibilities around the implementation of the Windsor Framework.

Mr Sunak also sidestepped questions around a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss a so-called plan B if the Executive is not restored.

"I care deeply about Northern Ireland's place in our union. And I also knew that the protocol was the biggest stumbling block to there being a functioning Executive up in Stormont," he said.

"I want normal people who want to have a government. That's what they deserve. So I set about trying to resolve those issues. That's what the Windsor Framework was about.

"I'm pleased we could do that. And now we want to keep working with stakeholders to see if we can continue to make improvements and make sure it is implemented well."

