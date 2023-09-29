Blanket 20mph zones will not be rolled out in England under government plans

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak has said he is 'slamming the brakes' on the war on motorists as he prepares to attend the upcoming Conservative Party conference. ITV News' Sejal Karia reports

Blanket 20mph speed zones will not be rolled out across areas in England under new plans announced by the government.

Guidance on Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) will also be amended as part of a strategy to protect drivers from over-zealous traffic enforcement.

The news comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is "slamming the brakes" on such "hare-brained schemes".

Announcing the measures, Mr Sunak hit out at what he called the "clamp down on drivers", saying he is taking the "necessary decision to back the motorists who keep our country moving".

Speaking separately to The Sun newspaper, the prime minister said the decision by the Labour-run Welsh government to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph for restricted roads was "not right" and Downing Street would take a "different approach".

The government said its long-term plan will consider measures for existing anti-driver policies that did not secure local consent, and will stop councils from implementing so called '15-minute cities'.

In a move to simplify parking payments, a National Parking Platform pilot will also be rolled out nationwide, allowing drivers to use an app of their choice to pay instead of downloading multiple versions.

Mr Sunak said: "For too long politicians have focused on the short-term decisions with little regard for the long term impact on hardworking families.

"We've seen this consistently with people's freedoms on transport. The clamp down on drivers is an attack on the day to day lives of most people across the UK who rely on cars to get to work or see their families."

Rishi Sunak said it was 'not right' for the UK government to follow the Welsh government's lead on 20mph speed zones. Credit: PA

Transport Secretary Mark Harper added the plans will "ensure drivers can enjoy smoother journeys, park more easily and no longer face unfair and oppressive traffic enforcement measures".

He said: "Our plan will sit alongside our continued investment in public transport and active travel as part of a package of measures designed to help people travel in the best way that works for them."

Additional measures will see the government support councils to introduce more Lane Rental schemes, where utility companies are required to pay to dig up the busiest roads at peak times.

At least half of the extra money raised from these fees will go directly towards repairing road surfaces.

And to further clamp down on overrunning street works, the government will consult on extending fines for repairs which run into weekends.

The Welsh government is predicting its change to 20mph speed limits will save up to 100 lives and 20,000 casualties in the first decade.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said there is "incontrovertible" evidence that "driving more slowly in built-up urban areas saves people's lives".

A Department for Transport-commissioned study published in November 2018 found 20mph limits in residential areas were supported by the majority of residents and drivers.

The report concluded there was no evidence of a significant drop in the number of crashes and casualties after the introduction of 20mph limits.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...