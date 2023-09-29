A powerful bomb has exploded at a celebration in Pakistan, killing at least 52 people and injuring dozens others.

Police and a government official confirmed the news after the bomb detonated at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in Mastung, a district in the Baluchistan province.

Officers are investigating to determine whether the bombing was a suicide attack.

Hundreds of people had gathered for a procession to celebrate the birth anniversary of the prophet.

Muslims hold rallies and distribute free meals to people on the occasion, which is known as Mawlid an-Nabi.

In another celebration away from the bomb site, Muslims are pictured chant during a Mawlid an-Nabi rally in Rawalpindi. Credit: AP

Those injured in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals and some were in critical condition, government administrator Atta Ullah said.

A senior police officer, Mohammad Nawaz, was among the dead, Mr Ullah said.

Friday's bombing came days after authorities asked police to remain on maximum alert, saying militants could target rallies making the birthday of Islam's prophet.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi condemned the attack and asked authorities to provide all possible assistance to the wounded and the victims' families.

In a statement, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti denounced the bombing and expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives.

He said it was a “heinous act” to target people in the Mawlid an-Nabi procession.

