Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving female senator in US history, dies aged 90

Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female US senator in history, has died aged 90.

Feinstein, the oldest sitting US senator, was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state, including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control, but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

News of her death also comes as federal funding is set to expire - and the government faces an imminent shutdown - though Senate Democrats still retain a majority without her.

Feinstein celebrates becoming San Francisco mayor in 1979. Credit: AP

She was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and became its first female president in 1978, the same year Mayor George Moscone was gunned down.

After Moscone’s death, Feinstein became San Francisco's first female mayor.

In the Senate, she was one of California’s first two female senators, the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary committee’s top Democrat.

She broke a series of glass ceilings throughout her life, and left her fingerprints on some of Capitol Hill’s most consequential works in recent history – including the since-lapsed federal assault weapons ban in 1994 and the 2014 CIA torture report.

In her later years, the California Democrat’s health was the subject of increasing scrutiny and speculation.

US Senator Dianne Feinstein with President Bill Clinton at a 1994 rally in Los Angeles. Credit: AP

A hospitalisation for shingles in February led to an extended absence from the Senate.

When she returned to Capitol Hill three months later, it was revealed that she had suffered multiple complications during her recovery, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.

A fall in August briefly sent her to the hospital.

She dismissed the concerns, saying: "The real question is whether I’m still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am."

But heavy speculation that Feinstein would retire instead of seek reelection in 2024 led several Democrats to announce their candidacies for her seat – even before she announced her plans.

In February, she confirmed that she would not run for re-election, telling CNN: "The time has come."

