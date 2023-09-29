Police charge man with 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

Las Vegas police have charged a man with the murder of US rapper Tupac Shakur 27 years ago.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was indicted by a Nevada grand jury on one count of murder, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced on Friday.

Shakur was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 1996 near the Las Vegas strip.

Davis has long been known to detectives investigating Shakur's death and has previously admitted to being in the car which opened fire on Shakur's vehicle.

Mr DiGiacomo described Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur, who was 25 at the time.

The charges were revealed hours after Davis, 60, was arrested near his Las Vegas home.

Last July, Davis' home was raided by police looking for items "concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur", according to a search warrant.

During the raid, officers seized a number of items, including computers, a mobile phone and several mark 40-calibre bullets.

Shakur was in a BMW as part of a 10-car convoy at the time of his death. While waiting at a red traffic light, a white Cadillac pulled up next to his vehicle and opened fire.

The six-time Grammy nominated rapper was shot multiple times and died a week later.

Shakur is still largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time.

