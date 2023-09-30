Congress is set to pass a temporary budget - but chaos reigns

Well, that was close.

Just hours before the US government was due to shut down amid the failure to pass a budget, the House of Representatives approved a bill that extends the deadline.

Assuming the Senate votes for the deal, it buys time. 45 days to be exact, before the next budget crisis descends on Washington.

Critics will rightly conclude that this is a crazy way to run a country. The dysfunction in Congress - triggered by hard-right Republicans challenging the authority of their own Speaker - is off the charts.

Within the intra-Republican party battle lie many mini skirmishes that expose the tensions. Republicans have stripped away funding for Ukraine. It’s likely that money may come from a different bill, but it’s still a stark reminder that there is no longer any consensus in Washington for the war in Ukraine.

Many Republicans are much more worried about America’s own Southern border than about Ukraine’s battle to retrieve land from Russia.

Perhaps nothing summarises the weirdness of Washington right now more than an incident involving the liberal Congressman Jamaal Bowman. He set off a fire alarm, an act captured by a security camera.

Was it a mistake as he appears to claim? Or was it a desperate ploy to delay a vote?

So it seems the US government lurches on and the Speakership of Kevin McCarthy survives. But no one emerges in a great light. Not Congress - which has kicked the can down the road. Not Republicans - who are at war with each other. Not Democrats - with a member under investigation for pulling a bizarre stunt. And especially not America, which has a government that seems barely able to function.

