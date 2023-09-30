The Duchess of York was left 'shocked and saddened' following the suspected murder of her personal assistant.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to Jenean Chapman, who was found dead in her Dallas apartment, saying “my heart breaks for her family and friends”.

She said Ms Chapman was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Jenean Chapman, 46, who she remembered as “loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun”.

Police found the 46-year-old's body in her apartment in central Dallas on Monday, NBC News reported.

A 48-year-old man is in custody after being arrested in Austin, Texas, by University of Texas Police in connection with Ms Chapman’s death, the channel said.

Her sister, Nicole Marshall, told NBC News, Ms Chapman had been in an on-off relationship and had recently got married.

Sarah paid tribute in a post on Instagram, alongside a picture of a smiling Ms Chapman.

The duchess wrote: “I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody.

“Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy.

“Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs.”

Ms Chapman worked for the Duchess of York's office for four years between 2001 to 2005, according to her LinkedIn page, where she compiled briefings, handled travel needs, and organised publicity tours and book signings.

It was Ms Chapman's first job after graduating from New York's Syracuse University with a degree in TV, film and production.

At that time Ferguson had moved into the Royal Lodge following the death of the Queen Mother.

Jenean Chapman Credit: GoFundMe

Her ex-husband Prince Andrew moved the family into the 30-bedroom property shortly after.

Sarah said she would be making a donation to Ms Chapman's fundraiser and hoped to support the family “in any way possible”.

She urged well-wishers to do the same if they can.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented on her Instagram post: "Shocking Sarah , I’m so sorry .. sending you love and her family condolences."

So far £16,873 ($20,581) has been raised on Ms Chapman's GoFundMe.

