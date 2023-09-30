Rail strikes: How every train line is impacted as 8 days of travel chaos begins

Rail users are facing eight days of travel chaos, as train drivers walkout in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The strike action by members of the ASLEF union will wipe out services in many parts of the country on Saturday and leave less than half of services operating.

Those that do run will start later and end earlier.

Saturday's strike is just the start of the long running disruption commuters will face this week.

The drivers will strike on Saturday and again on Wednesday, coinciding with the annual the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

There was also an overtime ban yesterday, on Friday, and drivers will also walk out every week day next week, from October 2 to 6.

This will coincide with tube strikes on Wednesday and Friday staged by London Underground staff.

Aslef union said train companies have always failed to employ enough drivers to provide a proper service.

Mick Whelan picketing with Aslef union members. Credit: PA

The union's general secretary, Mick Whelan, said: “While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers, as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers, have forced us into this position.

“Our members have not had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time.

“Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

Here's how each of the train operators will be affected

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast, will not be running services on Saturday and Wednesday due to the strike action.

On Tuesday, there will be an amended timetable post-strike.

Customers who booked tickets to travel on these days can claim a full, fee-free refund from their point of purchase.

Customers with pre-booked tickets for travel on a strike day can use their ticket the day before or the two days after.

Avanti is to run its normal timetable during overtime bans, but recommends rail users check before they travel.

C2C

There will be no C2C service on Saturday and Wednesday.

Next week during the overtime ban, there will be a reduced peak time service and two trains per hour during off-peak hours across all routes.

First and last trains will remain the same.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways will not run any routes on Saturday or Wednesday.

Next week, rail replacement buses will be in place for parts of the journey and Chiltern Railways will be running an amended timetable during the week of overtime bans.

Empty Paddington station during train strikes last month. Credit: PA

CrossCountry

There will be no CrossCountry services on Saturday and Wednesday.

Tickets for Saturday can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday, October 3 and Tickets for Wednesday can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Friday, October 6.

However throughout the overtime ban, train services will be reduced - the list of trains affected on each day is here.

East Midlands Railway

There will be no East Midlands Railway service on Saturday and Wednesday .

East Midlands says its journey planners have now been updated for days where an overtime ban is in place. Check here for updates.

Gatwick Express

The usual direct Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not run.

To help customers, extra stops at Clapham Junction and East Croydon have been added, so these trains will be operating as Southern services.

Gatwick Express tickets will be valid on Southern and Thameslink at no additional cost. Great Northern

There will be no Great Northern services on Saturday and Wednesday.

Trains the day after the strikes, Sunday and Thursday, will start much later than usual, with some routes having no services before 7am.

On days when an overtime ban is in place, there will be an amended timetable with fewer services will run.

Great Western Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR) will be operating a reduced and revised timetable on Saturday and Wednesday.

Many parts of the network will have no service at all. Services that go ahead will start from 7.30am and all journeys will end by 6.30pm.

GWR warns there will likely be short-notice alterations or cancellations to its services on overtime bans days.

Check GWR's website for updates this week.

Greater Anglia and Stansted Express

On Saturday and Wednesday a limited service will run between Norwich and London, Colchester and London, Southend Victoria and London and Stansted Airport and London.

On Wednesday some trains will run to Cambridge.

First and last trains will be different and on Sunday and Thursday, services will start later.

Other routes will have no services at all.

Reduced services are expected to run on both strike and overtime ban days.

You can click here to see what plans are in place on all affected dates.

Heathrow Express

On Saturday and Wednesday there will be fewer trains going to Heathrow Airport and they will start later and finish earlier.

Trains will run between Paddington and Heathrow between 7.40am and 6.25pm.

Services between Terminal 5 and Paddington will run between 7.42am and 6.57pm.

And there will be trains between 7.47am and 7.02pm from Heathrow Central into Paddington.

The Elizabeth Line will service customers travelling from London to Heathrow.

Heathrow has not announced any changes during overtime bans. Click here for more information about its services.

LNER

LNER services will run on an "extremely limited timetable" during strike days, with minor alterations on days before and after them.

You can find more details here.

London Northwestern Railway

There will be no London Northwestern Railway (LNR) service on Saturday and Wednesday.

Buses will replace trains between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey on days when there are overtime bans.

LNER said, as of Thursday, that services on overtime ban days should operate as normal.

Northern

There will be no Northern service on Saturday and Wednesday and no rail replacement bus services.

Some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to limited staffing and services.

On Sunday some services may start later than usual on Sunday 1 October, Northern advises passengers check before travelling, particularly in the morning.

Days affected by overtime bans are likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations. You can check here for updates.

The train arrivals board shows extensive delays on previous strike days. Credit: PA

Southern

A limited Southern shuttle service will run, calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only.

On Thursday 5 October some routes will have no services before 7am due to the knock-on effect from the ASLEF strike day on Wednesday 4 October. This could be later depending on where you are travelling from, so make sure to check your journey.

To help customers, extra stops at Clapham Junction and East Croydon have been added on to the usually non-stop Gatwick Express trains, so these will be operating as Southern services.

There will be between one two trains per hour on each service during strike days.

Southwestern Railway

An extremely limited service will operate on a small number of lines during strike days, and most of the Southwestern Railway mainland network will be closed. There will be no service on the Island Line.

Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Reduced services will operate across the mainland South Western Railway network on overtime ban days, with an hourly service on the Island Line.

Find out more here.

Southeastern

There will be no Southeastern service in operation on any routes on strike days.

Southeastern expects to run a full service during overtime ban periods.

Thameslink

There will be no Thameslink services on Saturday and Wednesday.

Trains the day after the strikes, Sunday and Thursday, will start much later than usual, with some routes having no services before 7am.

No service at Moorgate, Old Street, Essex Road, Highbury & Islington and Drayton Park will run on Friday. Instead trains will be diverted to and from London Kings Cross, or terminated and started back from Finsbury Park

On days when an overtime ban is in place, there will be an amended timetable with fewer services will run.

TransPennine

No TransPennine Express service will run on any route during the strikes on Saturday 30 September and Wednesday 4 October.

There will also be some early morning and late evening alterations on the days before or after a strike day.

TransPennine Express plans to run its normal timetable during overtime ban days but warns there could be significant disruption to your journey, so be sure to check before you travel.

West Midlands Railway

There will be no West Midlands Railway service on Saturday and Wednesday.

On days when the overtime ban is in place, reduced train services will operate between Birmingham New Street and Hereford and Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury - and a bus service will replace trains between Nuneaton and Leamington Spa via Coventry.

The overtime bans may lead to amended timetables and on-the-day cancellations, particularly if there is disruption to services, so check before you travel.

London Underground

Tube services will be "severely affected" or not run at all on Wednesday and Friday. There will also be no night tube on Friday.

There will be disruption before 8am the day after strikes on Thursday and Saturday.

The Elizabeth Line, London Overground and tram services are not affected.

How will services in Wales be affected?

Transport for Wales is not affected by strike action and services will run as normal every day over the next week.

Avanti West Coast, which provides services between Bangor and Chester, and Bangor and Wrexham will not be running services on Saturday and Wednesday due to the strike action.

On 5 October, there will be an amended timetable post-strike.

GWR has said that services will operate on Saturday and Wednesday between Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads only.

The service provider has said that it expects trains to much busier than previous strike days and advised that customers may wish to travel on other days if they can.

GWR tickets for strike days will also be valid for travel on alternative days:

Tickets for Saturday 30 September can be used the day before or up to and including Tuesday 3 October

Tickets for Wednesday 4 October can be used the day before or up to and including Friday 6 October

