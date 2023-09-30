Rapper Tupac Shakur's sister calls murder arrest a 'pivotal moment'

Play Brightcove video

The arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis marks an important step in the murder case of one of hip-hop's most respected artists, as Robert Moore reports.

The sister of murdered rapper Tupac Shakur has called the arrest of a suspect a "pivotal moment" in the case.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested on suspicion of murder by Las Vegas police on Friday (September 29), in an investigation that has been ongoing since Shakur was shot dead in September 1996.

"This is no doubt a pivotal moment", Sekyiwa Shakur - Tupac Shakur's sister - wrote on Instagram.

"The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community", she added.

"It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.

"His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognised, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.

"There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall.

"We are seeking real justice, on all fronts", she said.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was indicted by a Nevada grand jury on one count of murder, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced on Friday (September 29).

Shakur - considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time - was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 1996 near the Las Vegas strip.

Davis, who is the last living of the four suspects of the murder, has long been known to detectives investigating Shakur's death.

The 60-year-old has previously admitted in interviews and his 2019 memoir, "Compton Street Legend", to being in the car which opened fire on Shakur's vehicle and that he provided the gun used in the shooting.

Sekyiwa Shakur, Tupac Shakur's sister, was present when the rapper was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk fo Fame. Credit: AP

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said: "For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice."

He added: "While I know there's been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I'm here to tell you that is simply not the case."

