South Yorkshire Police say they are investigating possible public order offences after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked Bradley Lowery, as Cari Davies reports.

Two men have been arrested after a six-year-old fan who died of cancer in 2017 was allegedly mocked at a football match on Friday (29 September).

South Yorkshire Police arrested two men in connection with the incident on Saturday evening (30 September), as part of an investigation into public order offences.

Pictures shared online allegedly show Sheffield Wednesday fans holding up a phone to Sunderland fans displaying a picture of Bradley, a six-year-old Sunderland fan, who died of cancer in 2017.

"Two men were reported to have carried out an act of outraging public decency following the Sheffield Wednesday V Sunderland fixture held at Hillsborough", South Yorkshire Police said, in a statement on their website.

"Officers have this evening (30 September) arrested two men aged 31 and 27 on suspicion of outraging public decency", the force added.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to urge anyone who believes they have information that can assist to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101."

Both men are in police custody.

Bradley Lowery struck up a poignant friendship with then-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe. Credit: PA Images

In a statement, The Bradley Lowery Foundation said: "Bradley’s family are aware of the image circulating around social media, and are understandably very upset.

"At the age of just 6 years old, Bradley brought the football community together, with his infectious smile and personality, so to see the image of him being portrayed in this light is extremely upsetting for everyone who knew and loved him.

"We are grateful to Sheffield Wednesday in their quick condemnation of the actions of the people involved.

"We continue to have a good relationship with the football club, and understand this is an isolated incident and we thank the wider football community for their continued support of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Sheffield Wednesday say they are working with South Yorkshire Police - and describe the images as "deplorable."

In a statement they said: "We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends."

