Donald Trump appeared in a New York court and denounced a civil fraud case against him which could see him lose control of his famous Trump Tower.

The suit accuses Trump and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually lying about his wealth in financial statements.

Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James has led the case saying Trump deliberately inflated his net worth for years to gain better deals.

An earlier ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron already found Trump had committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire.

Donald Trump called the case a sham. Credit: AP

The summary judgment last week resolved several of Ms James' key claims but six remain.

On Monday Trump said: "This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."

The former president claimed Ms James' case is a political stunt aimed to thwarting his election prospects.

He looked away from Ms James, a Democrat, as he passed her on the way into court, with a disgusted look on his face.

Ms James is seeking $250 million (£206m) in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

The judge’s ruling last week, if upheld on appeal, could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate.

The civil case is one of many legal battles the former president faces. Credit: AP

Trump has denied wrongdoing and says James and the judge are undervaluing such assets as Mar-a-Lago, and that it didn’t matter what he put on his financial statements because they have a disclaimer that says they shouldn’t be trusted.

Trump said if he was forced to hand over several of his prized properties it would be "a corporate death penalty."

In a post on Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Engoron is "unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me."

Ms James' lawsuit accused Trump and his company of a long list of falsehoods in the financial statements he gave to banks. In a recent court filing, James' office alleged Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion (£2.97bn).

Among the allegations were that Trump claimed his Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan - a three-story penthouse replete with gold-plated fixtures - was nearly three times its actual size and worth an astounding $327 million (£269m).

New York Attorney General Letitia James at the trial. Credit: AP

No apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount, James said.

Trump valued Mar-a-Lago as high as $739 million (£609m) -more than 10 times a more reasonable estimate of its worth, James claimed.

Trump’s figure for the Palm Beach, Florida, private club was based on the idea that the property could be developed for residential use.

While Trump lives there, deed terms prohibit further residential development on the property, Ms James said.

Ms James’ lawsuit is one of several legal headaches for Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House in next year's election.

He has been indicted four times since March, accused of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, hoarding classified documents and falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf.

Many of the cases against him are set to take place next year, right at the peak of the 2024 US General Election.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.