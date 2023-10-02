HS2 to Manchester shelved, ITV News understands

The Manchester leg of HS2 has been shelved, ITV News understands, meaning the north west will no longer get a high speed rail connection to London.

Rishi Sunak has decided instead to allocate billions previously ringfenced for the project to other transport projects in the north, ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston reports.

The HS2 project has been a touchy subject for Tories for weeks and cancelling the Manchester leg while in the city for the Conservative Party Conference is unlikely to go down well.

The Leeds leg had already been cancelled and now all lines beyong Birmingham have been abandoned, meaning Crewe will also miss out on high speed rail.

But Mr Sunak, who refused on numerous occasions in the run up to conference to confirm reports it was being scrapped, says priorities in the north west lie elsewhere.

He is instead planning to fund the repair of Britain's road network by filling potholes and boosting connectivity between northern towns and cities with Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper repeatedly refused to answer questions about HS2 on Monday morning, instead saying he was focused on his "plan for drivers".

He did not mention HS2 once during his conference speech.

HS2 to Manchester has been shelved, reports ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

Play Brightcove video

Prime Minister Sunak, giving a string of local broadcast interviews on Thursday, hit out at “speculation” over HS2 but declined confirm or deny reports that the north western leg was being abandoned.

He shrugged off concerns his indecision over HS2 is damaging investment, and insisted it was important for taxpayers to get value for money on huge infrastructure projects.

It is estimated costs have already soared past £100 billion, even though the Leeds leg has already been scrapped.

The first estimate in 2010 of the proposed high speed rail link between London and the north was £30 billion, with this raising to up to £36 billion in the following year’s prices.

The PM many times noted during the various interviews “there are spades in the ground” to build phase one of HS2 between Birmingham and Old Oak Common in the capital’s western suburbs.

Fending off criticism over terminating the line six miles to the west of central London, instead of at Euston, Mr Sunak said Old Oak Common is a “world-class station” with “fantastic” connections to most London destinations.

“I don’t think it’s right to talk down Old Oak Common in any way shape or form,” he told BBC London.

Challenged over the “mess” of the rail network in the North, Mr Sunak acknowledged there are “challenges” which he blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He suggested most journeys are made by car, saying: “Making sure that our roads, the potholes are maintained well, making sure that our bus services are running well, that’s all important.”

Mr Sunak said he will “probably be driving” to the Tory conference “because train strikes have been put in place, which is very disappointing actually at a time when people are trying to just get around and do their regular business”.

“I would be catching the train on Saturday if there weren’t strikes,” he said.