Tom Hanks has issued a warning to fans over a dental ad that appears to use his image, claiming it's made using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The 67-year-old actor posted the update

on his official Instagram page, telling his 9.5 million followers to "beware".

In the post, the actor shared a screenshot of the artificial intelligence version of himself, with the caption: "BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

The Oscar-winning actor has previously raised concerns over AI and the way it could be used in Hollywood.

He claims to have predicted the acceleration of artificial intelligence in the film industry nearly 20 years ago when he featured as a reimagined digital train conductor in 2004's computer-animated The Polar Express.

Hanks described how stars could be immortalised on screen thanks to AI, while raising concerns about the power of the burgeoning technology.

"What is a bonafide possibility right now is, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come," the actor said.

It's not the first time a high-profile star has spoken out about AI, as Bruce Willis previously denied he sold his face to 'deepfake' company.

The denial was issued after an advert appearing to depict him was spotted on Russian TV, which it was, in fact, a digitised version of the Die Hard actor released by a company called Deepcake.

