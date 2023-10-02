Man to appear in court after football fans ‘mock’ death of young mascot

A man charged by police after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked the death of football mascot Bradley Lowery will appear in court.

Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, was arrested on Saturday after pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley during a match against his favourite club at Hillsborough on Friday.

The Sunderland fan captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma before he died from the illness aged six in 2017.

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Houghton has been charged with a public order offence and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Police said a second man arrested on Saturday had been released on bail pending further inquiries.