Orlando Bloom will be making a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Peppa Pig, it has been announced.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star will voice a new character, a jeweller called Mr Raccoon, in a three-part episode, Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, which will premiere in spring 2024.

Last week the 46-year-old actor's partner, singer Katy Perry, was announced as the latest famous face to lend their voice to the popular show, as another new character Ms Leopard.

The celebrity appearance's will be part of celebrations to mark Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary next year.

British star Bloom shares three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Perry and a son, Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The show announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said Bloom's character will assist Peppa and her friends with preparations for the first-ever wedding to be seen on the TV show.

The announcement also noted that the high profile casting and filming featuring Bloom happened before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which ended last week.

Olivier Dumont, president of eOne’s family brands, said: “It is such an honour to have Orlando Bloom bring his talents to Peppa Pig in this exciting wedding-themed special.

“Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we’re proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary next year.

“With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we’re providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year.”

Peppa Pig’s fanbase is mainly the very young but the cartoon unexpectedly hit the headlines in 2021 when then-prime minister Boris Johnson stumbled over a speech to the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and began discussing a trip to the Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…