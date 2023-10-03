Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has been praised for her "act of courage and rebellion" for going makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week.

Anderson, 56, was seen attending numerous fashion events in the French capital last week appearing to be without any makeup on.

This included taking a front-row seat at Victoria Beckham's show alongside an A-list crowd.

She was praised by actress Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram who declared the "natural beauty revolution has officially begun."

Pamela Anderson at the Westwood Spring/Summer collection last week. Credit: AP

In her post, Curtis said: "In the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face.

"I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."

Anderson has spoken recently about her decision to stop wearing makeup.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight she said: "Natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror. It's funny because, you know, I'm always in the garden now.

The Baywatch star has been makeup free for months. Credit: AP

"I always have dirt under my nails. So it's nice to wear diamonds just to glam it up a little bit."

She also said it felt like a "new chapter of my life."

She also told Elle in August she had decided to make the change after her makeup artist Alexis Vogel passed away from breast cancer in 2019.

Anderson said: "Since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup."

