All Onewheel e-skateboards recalled after four people die while riding them

All Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards will be recalled after four people died while riding them.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it is recalling all 300,000 models sold in America, after it was discovered the board's can stop balancing a rider if its limits are exceeded.

ITV News has approached Future Motion, the company that manufactures Onewheels for comment as to whether the recall affects UK customers.

Four people died while riding Onewheels between 2019 and 2021, while users are also at risk of suffering serious injuries - including paralysis and head trauma - the CPSC said.

In at least three of the reported deaths, the riders were not wearing helmets, which both the CPSC and Future Motion encourage people to use, alongside other protective equipment.

The recall impacts all Onewheel electric skateboards - including Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT - sold online and through independent retailers from January 2014 to September of this year.

In its online announcement, Future Motion's Onewheel team said the recall update was "the culmination of months of work with the CPSC".

To address safety concerns, Future Motion said it will make available a new safety alert feature called "haptic buzz" for some of its models in the coming weeks. Included in this list are the Onewheel GT, Pint X, Pint and XR boards.

Original Onewheel and Onewheel+ boards are not eligible for the update.

Some customers can alternatively opt to receive a $100 (£83) credit payment upon return of their board and depending on its eligibility.

Recall requests must be completed through an online form on the company's website.

People had previously been warned by the CPSC to stop using Onewheels in November 2022. At the time, it said Future Motion had "refused to agree to an acceptable recall of the product".

