'Apocalyptic scene' after bus topples off road near Venice killing dozens

A bus has toppled from an elevated street near Venice, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others, Italian police said on Tuesday.

Officials said there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice, but exact details of those who escaped are unclear.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was "apocalyptic" and that he had already declared the "city’s mourning" for the "numerous victims" who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were at the scene.

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said her thoughts are with the victims.

"I express my deepest condolences, my personal and that of the entire government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre," she posted on social media.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends.

"I am in close contact with the Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and with the Minister (of the interior) Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news on this tragedy."

