Decisions around social distancing, travel restrictions and lockdowns made during the Covid-19 pandemic by Boris Johnson's administration are to be scrutinised by an inquiry.

The government’s decision-making between January 2020 and February 2022 - when the final Covid restrictions in England were lifted - will be examined as part of the second module of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Mr Johnson will face "particular scrutiny", vowed the inquiry, which begins on Tuesday at Dorland House, London.

A key piece of evidence is likely to include the WhatsApp messages of Mr Johnson.

The device he used during crucial periods of the coronavirus pandemic should contain messages relating to the ordering of three lockdowns in 2020.

Previously, it was reported the WhatsApp messages on Mr Johnson’s old iPhone had not been handed over to the inquiry because he "can't remember" the password.

Led by Baroness Heather Hallett, it will also examine the decisions behind regional restrictions, also known as the “tier system", as well as "work from home orders, mask wearing advice and border controls."

Chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett arrives at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London Credit: James Manning/PA

The inquiry will scrutinise modelling data by scientists, which gave estimates on transmission of the virus and death rates.

Specific hearings on “the strategic and overarching issues” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be held as part of the inquiry.

Who will give evidence at the inquiry?

Opening statements will be read out on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Ministers and other government officials are expected to give evidence during the second module of the inquiry, titled “core UK decision-making and political governance”.

Other witnesses will include expert advisers, including members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage); civil servants and health officials from the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care and the now defunct Public Health England.

On Wednesday afternoon, it is expected the inquiry will hear from Joanna Goodman of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, Dr Alan Wightman of the Scottish Covid Bereaved, and Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru.

Catriona Myles of the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, Professor James Nazroo, Professor Philip Banfield of the British Medical Association, and Caroline Abrahams of Age UK will give evidence on Thursday.

On Friday the inquiry will hear from Professor David Taylor-Robinson, former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, Kate Bell of the Trades Union Congress, Ade Adeyemi of the Federation of Ethnic Minority Healthcare Organisations, Dr Claire Wenham, and Rebecca Goshawk of Solace Women’s Aid.

Public hearings will take place across 35 days between October 3 and December 14.

