Boy, 14, arrested after shooting at Thai shopping centre kills three

Play Brightcove video

Shoppers could be seen fleeing the shopping centre after hearing gunshots

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after at least three people were killed and another six were injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in Thailand's capital Bangkok.

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong told reporters a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting at the Siam Paragon Mall and the situation is now under control.

Hundreds of shoppers fled the major shopping mall after gunshots were heard inside.

The incident prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the transit station.

First responders arriving on the scene. Credit: PA

First responders could be seen entering the mall as sirens wailed outside.

Chinese tourist Liu Shiying told the AP she saw people running and saying someone had opened fire. She said she heard gunshots and an alarm ringing, and that the lights in the mall went out.

“We’re temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?" she said while taking cover.

Multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building. The public broadcaster Thai PBS said several gunshot-like sounds were heard but had no other details.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.