Easy Life say they are being sued by easyJet owner over band's name

The members of Easy Life say easyJet's holding company is "forcing" them to change their band name or risk facing a costly legal challenge.

EasyGroup claim the names are too similar and have branded frontman Murray Matravers, and the rest of Easy life, as 'brand thieves' who "have decided to use our brand, easyLife without permission."

The NME Award-winning band have been active since 2017 under the Easy Life name.

In a statement posted on their social media accounts the band said: "For those of you who bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to Tenerife, I apologise."

The Leicester band continued by saying it was unsure as to how they could have affected the airlines business.

They wrote: “Okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in, as some of you have already discovered, we are being sued, easyJet are suing us for being called easy life.

“They’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. We’ve worked hard to establish our brand i’m certain in no way have we ever affected their business.

“Although we find this whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. I don’t really know what else to say, will keep you lot updated. For those of you who bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to Tenerife, I apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support."

e asyJet has previously stated websites and companies are set up using the 'easy' name in the hopes that consumers will associate the two brands and part with their money.

A statement on the EasyGroup website said: "With reference to the brand thief Mr Matravers and his fellow band members who have decided to use our brand, easyLife without permission.

"We have a long established record of legally stopping thieves from using our brands and I am confident we will stop Mr Matravers."

