Play Brightcove video

Watch the 'flames' ripping through a home in New York state. Credit: Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230

Firefighters breathed a sigh of relief after they rushed to the scene of a house fire - only to discover there was in fact, no blaze.

After receiving a call reporting a house fire on Sunday, crews rushed to the property in New York State, where flames could be seen from the street tearing through the property, as smoke filled the air.

But to the firefighters' surprise, the reported blaze was part of a set of highly realistic "amazing" Halloween decorations.

A family from New York state had got creative ahead of the October 31 celebrations and used a fog machine outside the property, said Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 in a Facebook post.

The crew shared a video of the scene, showing realistic glowing orange lights, appearing to rip through the inside of the house.

Three pumpkins and a creepy floating figure also loomed on the front porch.

In a Facebook post, Glens Falls Firefighters said: "Crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford Street for a report of a confirmed structure fire, on Sunday.

"To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration.

"Thank you to the gracious owner for permission for posting.

"This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the publics entertainment until the end of the month."

The post has received over a thousand likes and a flurry of comments from social media users who were shocked at how realistic the decorations were.

According to Glens Falls Firefighters, the life-like set up was created with two led lights, a box fan and a silver sheet, plus a fog machine.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...