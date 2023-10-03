Play Brightcove video

A missing girl was found in a campervan cabinet at her suspected kidnapper's mother's house, after fingerprints were identified on a ransom note posted to her family's home.

Charlotte Sena, nine, disappeared while riding her bike early on Saturday evening when she was on a family camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park, New York State.

After cycling a couple of loops with her friends, “she just wanted to go around one more time by herself, be that big girl and do it by herself,” the governor said.

When Charlotte didn’t return from the wooded area roughly 15 minutes later, her parents “knew immediately something was up”.

Hundreds of people took part in a two-day search, which ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected of abducting her, police said.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47, is being questioned by police. He has not been charged as of Tuesday morning.

Police traced her alleged kidnapper after identifying a fingerprint from a ransom note believed to be left by the suspect, Governor Kathy Hochul said during a news conference.

“What happened was extraordinary,” she said.

Ms Hochul said while the rest of Charlotte's family remained at the campground where she had gone missing, police watching their home saw someone drop a note in their postbox at 4.20am on Monday.

Police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 drink driving case, Ms Hochul said.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to a property owned by his mother and found him in a camper at about 6.30pm.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody," she said.

They found Charlotte hidden in a cabinet in the camper, Ms Hochul said, according to CNN.

Charlotte was unharmed and has been reunited with her family, after being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No charges have been brought against Ross, but they are expected, Ms Hochul said. Ross was still being questioned on Monday night, it was not immediately known if he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Police said the investigation was still active.

About 400 people took part in the 46 mile search for the girl on Monday, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters.

Charlotte, from nearby Greenfield, had been riding her bike around a campsite loop in the park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself.

Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Ms Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

The alert described her as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes who is about 4 feet 6 inches tall (1.37 meters).

The girl’s family pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would,” the family said in a statement earlier Monday. “No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all.”

Troopers had set up several checkpoints on the winding, rural roads around the park. They stopped drivers and asked if they knew the family, had seen the girl’s photo or had any other information that could help the search. They also had some drivers open their trunks.

The park remained closed because of the search, and officials asked members of the public who showed up hoping to help to stay away and leave the search to professionals. Federal authorities also issued a temporary flight restriction over the park for the safety of law enforcement air operations.

The Corinth Central School District said it had extra counselors at Charlotte’s elementary school for any students or staff who need support.

“Our hearts go out to the Sena family,” the district said in a statement.

