Laurence Fox has shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he claims police officers are searching his property.

Five individuals, who he alleges are police officers can be seen in the background of the video as Fox speaks to the camera.

The 45-year-old can be heard saying "coming after Lozza" - before an off screen voice says "start now".

Mr Fox then says: "What? Look at how many coppers there are in my house. That ladies and gentlemen is the country that we live in."

The post comes after The Dan Wootton Tonight episode broadcast on GB News in which Laurence Fox made on-air comments about female journalist Ava Evans received more than 8,000 Ofcom complaints.

Actor-turned-politician Fox has undergone a disciplinary hearing with the channel after he made a series of personal remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans, including asking “who would want to s*** that?”.

Ava Evans is at the centre of a row over Laurence Fox's comments about her. Credit: GMB / PA

Fox and presenter Wootton, who have both since apologised, were suspended by GB News amid an internal investigation and a probe by Ofcom.

On Wednesday, the media watchdog said it has received a total of 8,846 complaints about the episode of Wootton’s show on September 26.

It comes after GB News boss Angelos Frangopoulos said he was “appalled” by the remarks, adding that they were not in keeping with the values of the channel.

Since the broadcast, MailOnline announced it had terminated its contract with Wootton, who was a columnist for the site.

