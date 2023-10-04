Rishi Sunak has insisted all week, until today, that no decision had been made on scrapping the Manchester leg of HS2.

But ITV News can reveal that his post on X today, a video of him outlining why he is scrapping the rest of HS2 - was recorded in Downing Street at least three days ago before he travelled to Manchester for the Conservative Party Conference.

The background of the video shows a Union flag, next to a hanging picture.

Analysis by ITV News proves the video was recorded in a room at No 10 Downing Street - where previous prime ministers have welcomed other world leaders.

All this week Rishi Sunak has claimed that a decision on scrapping the next leg of HS2 had not been made - but the timing of the recording of this video has now thrown that claim into doubt.

The video was filmed in the same room former prime minster's met world leaders. Credit: PA

On Sunday October 1, he told the BBC's Laura Kuennsberg when asked about the completion of HS2 to Manchester: "Look, there's already spades in the ground and we're getting on with delivering it.

"I'm not going to comment on all this speculation. We've got a project, we've got spades in the ground and we're getting on with it but it's right to focus on levelling up."

Pressured to confirm the reports just yesterday by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, Mr Sunak did appear to suggest a change to the project would be coming, despite protests from within his party.

He said: "I do things properly and carefully responsibly and sensibly that I approach this, but I'm also willing to do things that are bold that are different."

The high speed rail project has been political contentious for years. Credit: PA

But with the announcement video posted by Rishi Sunak today, some people have been left questioning why the Prime Minister did not admit that a decision had already seemingly been made earlier this week.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said: "The decision was taken by cabinet this morning. Of course the prime minister has done a lot of work on it over a number of weeks but legal responsibility of the decision lies with the transport secretary and a decision isn’t a decision until the cabinet signs it off."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...