Sunak ends 'long running saga' and scraps HS2 to Manchester

Rishi Sunak has scrapped the northern leg of HS2, finally confirming widely reported news which he has been calling "speculation" for weeks.

Announcing the move in his keynote conference speech, he said: "The right thing to do when the facts change, is to have the courage to change direction. So I am ending this long running saga - I am cancelling the rest of the HS2 project."

The prime minister said £36 billion previously ring-fenced for a high speed rail line from London to Manchester would instead be allocated to infrastructure projects to provide better transport links across the north of England.

He said that means "every region outside of London will receive the same or more government investment than they would have done under HS2".

But he was unable to escape the irony of scrapping the Manchester leg of HS2 while delivering a speech inside the city's old train station.

Conservative West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said Mr Sunak's move would allow every Labour MP to say "the Tories have come to Manchester to shaft the North", while Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was a "betrayal of the north of England".

What other northern infrastructure projects is Sunak talking about?

Mr Sunak said a new project called Network North will allow travel from Manchester to Bradford in 30 minutes, to Sheffield in 42 minutes and to Hull in 84 minutes.

He also promised to improve road transport by resurfacing motorways including the A1, the A2, the A5, the M6 and keep the piloted £2 bus fare across the whole country.

Mr Sunak - who was introduced to the stage in Manchester by his wife Akshata Murthy - says HS2 had become too expensive. It was initially budgeted at £30 billion but the cost is now estimated to have soared higher than £100 billion.

HS2 was originally intended to connect areas including Leeds, Manchester and Crew to London with a high speed rail line, but all northern legs have now been scrapped and it will only extend as far as Birmingham.

Trains running on the high speed rail line from London will still reach those areas but they will move to older, slower lines when travelling beyond Birmingham.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who was until recently in charge of the Department for Transport claimed that Manchester will still experience a “much faster journey time”, insisting it was due to the coronavirus pandemic that the curtailing was needed.

He said: “HS2 trains will run to Manchester, so they’ll still come into Manchester Piccadilly, they’ll still run to Leeds, there will still be a much faster journey time than there has been in the past.

“And not just because some of the section will be actually conventional high speed, or new high-speed rail, but also because even the older section can have further upgrades to, for example, its digital infrastructure which is the way the signalling works.”

Mr Sunak also insisted he is still committed to Northern Powerhouse Rail, a project aimed at improving connectivity within the north, but the chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership Henri Murison said it was "madness" to stop HS2 in Birmingham.

Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy introduces the prime minister to stage in unusual move

The PM’s wife Akshata Murty made a surprise address as she introduced him to the stage for his first conference speech as party leader and what could be his last before the next general election.

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy introduced him to the stage. Credit: PA

Ms Murty told the crowd in Manchester: “Yes, you are absolutely right, I am not on the agenda for today. A bit of a surprise addition shall we say and a surprise for my husband too, who has no idea what I am going to say.”

She later added: “The reason why I am here is really quite simple, and it is because Rishi and I are each other’s best friends.

“We are one team and I could not imagine being anywhere else but here today with all of you to show my support to him and to the party.”

What else did Sunak say?

Mr Sunak reflected on his first year in No 10 and acknowledged a “feeling that Westminster is a broken system”.

“It isn’t anger, it is an exhaustion with politics. In particular, politicians saying things, and then nothing ever changing,” he said

“And you know what? People are right. Politics doesn’t work the way it should.

“We’ve had 30 years of a political system which incentivises the easy decision, not the right one – 30 years of vested interests standing in the way of change.”

He accused Labour of failing to “set out their stall” under Sir Keir Starmer and betting on voters’ “apathy” and argued he is the reformer, saying: “Politicians spent more time campaigning for change than actually delivering it.

“Our mission is to fundamentally change our country.”