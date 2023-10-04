What are the key take-aways from David and Victoria Beckham's Netflix show?

Netflix has released its behind the scenes documentary into David and Victoria Beckham's family life.

The four part series titled 'Beckham' became available to watch on Wednesday and covers the highs and lows of the pair's marriage as well as David's footballing career.

Here, ITV News sets out some of the key must-watch moments from the docuseries.

David's alleged affair

In episode four, Victoria opens up publicly for the first time about the strain her marriage was placed under, amid accusations that David was having an affair nearly 20 years ago.

David was alleged to have began an affair with his then personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, after he had initially moved by himself to Spain to play for Real Madrid.

Victoria said the months afterwards were the "hardest period" for the pair, adding: "Here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest.

"Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me."

David Beckham's alleged affair took place after he joined Real Madrid. Credit: AP

England red card

Victoria said her husband was left "clinically depressed" by the public backlash he received, following his red card against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup.

England went on to lose their quarter-final match on penalties, leading to a torrent of abuse from supporters during the following season - including an effigy of David being hung in a pub.

Victoria said in episode two that David was left "absolutely broken" by the abuse, while the former Manchester United star admitted he wished there was "a pill you could take which could erase certain memories".

He added: "I made a stupid mistake. It changed my life. [I was asked] 'how do you feel about letting your country down?' and 'you are a disgrace'.

"We were in America, just about to have our first baby, and I thought 'we will be fine, in a day or two people will have forgotten'.

"I don't think I have ever talked about it, just because I can't. I find it hard to talk through, what I went through, because it was so extreme."

David Beckham is sent off for England against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. Credit: AP

Sir Alex Ferguson row

David shed light on his infamous row with then United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, in 2003, when the latter aimed a football boot at his head.

The incident occurred after an FA Cup loss to Arsenal and saw the pair involved in an explosive exchange.

Beckham recalled seeing a "fuming" Sir Alex at the full-time whistle, who criticised the winger for being at fault for one of the goals.

"I went back at the boss and said 'no' and then I swore. I said the f- word. And then I saw him change, and I was like, 's***, I really shouldn't have said that'," Beckham said.

Sir Alex is then believed to have launched a boot at Beckham's head, infuriating Beckham and prompting a team member to restrain him.

Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous 2003 row with Beckham is discussed with the documentary. Credit: PA

Early days of relationship

After David initially started dating Victoria, he admitted to being "addicted" to spending time with her, which led to concerns from family members and friends that he was losing focus of his football career.

David said: "If it was me driving down to London to see her for seven minutes, I did it!"

His mother, Sandra, said she was "worried he'd lose all he worked for because football came first and all of a sudden it wasn't".

"Victoria would be away and we'd be staying at David's house and three o'clock in the morning the phone would ring," she added.

"He had a game so I'd answer the phone and say 'he's in bed, asleep' and they'd want to talk.

"But me being a protective mum thought 'you shouldn't really be ringing this time in the morning'."

All four episodes of Beckham are now available to watch on Netflix.

