Gardai recover car suspected of involvement in fatal hit-and-run crash

Gardai investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman have recovered a car they suspect was involved.

The incident happened at the Cross Guns Bridge on Phibsborough Road in north Dublin at around 9.10pm on Wednesday.

Carol Seery, who was aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter has been referred to the Garda ombudsman oversight body as gardai had interacted with the vehicle involved in the lead up to the crash.

Garda forensic collision investigators at the scene on Phibsborough Road in north Dublin Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The suspect car, an 07D silver Honda Civic, was recovered in the wider Phibsborough area after the collision, gardai said.

The vehicle has been removed to a secure location for a technical and forensic examination.

The scene of the collision was cordoned off on Thursday for a technical examination by collision investigators.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

They have also urged anyone with any information about the driver of the Honda Civic, or who saw the vehicle in the wider Phibsborough area in the hours before the collision, to contact them.

Any road users with camera footage, including from dashcams, who travelled in the area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday has been asked to make it available to the Garda.

In a statement, An Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) said: “GSOC received a referral from An Garda Siochana on the night of Wednesday October 4 following a road traffic incident in the Phibsborough area of Dublin.

“The referral was made by a Garda superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Siochana Act, 2005.”