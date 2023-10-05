Joe Biden's dog moved out of the White House after 11 biting incidents

President Joe Biden's dog is "not presently on the White House campus" after a series of biting incidents.

A number of White House staff and US Secret Service officers have been bitten by Commander, according to a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden.

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said Biden and his wife care deeply about the safety of White House staff and those who protect them every day.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” she said in an emailed statement, adding, “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

Ms Alexander did not say where the dog has been sent. The two-year-old German shepherd was last seen Saturday on an upper balcony at his former home.

Commander was last spotted on one of the White House's balconies. Credit: AP

The statement came hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked at Wednesday's daily briefing about a fresh allegation that Commander had bitten a member of staff.

Jean-Pierre referred questions to the first lady’s office, which said Commander and Dale Haney, the head groundskeeper at the White House, were playing and that no skin was broken in an incident that was photographed by a tourist and shared with a news organisation, which published the image online.

President Joe Biden stands with his dog Commander after falling off his bike in June 2022. Credit: AP

Commander has been involved in a series of biting incidents, most recently on September 25 a uniformed Secret Service officer was bitten at the White House that night and was treated by on-site by medical personnel, said USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi.

Alexander said at the time that “the White House can be a stressful environment for family pets" and that the Biden's were continuing to "work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

Joe and Jill Biden walking their puppy Commander. Credit: AP

The German Shepherd pure-breed has bitten or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 other times between October 2022 and January - including one incident that required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer.

Commander is the second of Biden's dogs which has behaved aggressively, including biting Secret Service personnel and White House staff.

They eventually sent the first dog, another German shepherd named Major, to live with friends in Delaware after those incidents.

President Joe Biden's dog Commander, watches from the doorway of the White House. Credit: AP

The Secret Service provides security protection for the president and his family, and scores of its officers are posted around the executive mansion and its sprawling grounds.

Commander was a gift to Biden in December 2021 from his brother James. The family also has a cat, Willow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.