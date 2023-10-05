Netflix f ilm crews and actors have been spotted on a popular Dorset beach.

The cast of Heartstopper, including Joe Locke who plays Charlie Spring and Kit Connor who plays Nick Nelson, were pictured at Lyme Regis beach on 3 October.

A number of crews and production vehicles had been pitched up at a nearby slipway since 2 October, but were unable to film due to poor weather.

They have since been spotted filming on the beach, and around Lyme Regis town.

Netflix has confirmed that season three of Heartstopper is 'in production' but a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Security and production crews in Dorset have remained quiet about the filming, but a Dorset Council's camera of Lyme Regis Harbour has captured some of the action.

Production company See Saw Films sent letters to residents and businesses about the filming.

Based on Alice Oseman’s successful LGBTQ+ graphic novels of the same name, the series follows the story of gay schoolboy Charlie Spring who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson.

In pictures: Heartstopper filming on Lyme Regis Beach

