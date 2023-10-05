Polls close in Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election

Play Brightcove video

Polls have closed in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, with a result expected in the early hours of Friday.

The seat was vacated when former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted in a recall petition.

Ms Ferrier was kicked out of the party for breaching Covid regulations by travelling between London and Glasgow after testing positive for the virus.

Speculation about her position followed by the recall petition and subsequent ballot have led to months of campaigning in the seat.

Margaret Ferrier broke Covid laws in 2020 by travelling after testing for the virus, and once she knew she was positive Credit: Parliament TV

SNP candidate Katy Loudon is up against Labour’s Michael Shanks and Tory hopeful Thomas Kerr in the by-election.

Cameron Eadie and Gloria Adebo are running for the Greens and Scottish Liberal Democrats, respectively.

The other candidates are:

Bill Bonnar – Scottish Socialist Party

Garry Cooke – independentAndrew Daly – independent

Emperor of India, Prince Ankit Love – independent

Niall Fraser – Scottish Family Party

Ewan Hoyle – Volt UK

Christopher Sermanni – Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

David Stark – Reform UK

Colette Walker – Independence for Scotland Party

The election was the first in Scotland to require voters to show photo ID before they are allowed to cast their ballot following a change in Westminster legislation that governs Westminster elections.

Polling stations were open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, and counting will be conducted overnight at the headquarters of South Lanarkshire Council in Hamilton.

