A teenage girl is in a coma after being beaten by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab, a human rights group has claimed.

Armita Geravand, 16, suffered a "severe physical assault" by officers at Tehran's Shohada station, on Sunday, according to the human rights group Hengaw.

CCTV footage, released by Iranian state broadcaster, Irna, shows images of a girl being carried off a metro train. Armita's parents have told Irna they accept what happened as an "accident" and she fainted after her "blood pressure dropped".

Hengaw claims Armita is now in a coma, and shared a photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which it claims shows the girl being treated at Fajr Hospital.

ITV News has not been able to independently verify the photo.

Concerns have been raised that Armita could suffer the same fate as Mahsa Amini - the 22-year-old woman who died last year while under morality police custody.

Her death prompted nationwide protests and led to tens of thousands of arrests for dissent, Amnesty International said.

On Tuesday, human rights group Hengaw issued an update, saying that there is "tight security" in the area of the hospital where Armita is being treated, and that no-one is currently allowed to visit her - including family members.

Hengaw is a Norwegian based organisation, which reports on alleged human rights abuses committed by the Iranian government against the country's Kurdish ethnic minority.

It says Armita is originally from the mainly Kurdish province of Kermanshah.

CCTV footage released by Iranian state broadcaster, Irna, shows Armita, with her hair uncovered, appearing to board a train with two other girls.

Moments later, one of the girls can be seen backing out of the carriage, before an unconscious Armita is carried by her arms and legs off the train and laid onto the platform.

Hengaw added that Irna have since interviewed Armita's parents in the presence of "high-ranking security officers" and while under "considerable pressure".

The girl's mother has been cited by the broadcaster as saying she and her husband had reviewed the CCTV footage and accepted that what happened to her daughter was an "accident".

Masood Dorosti, the managing director of the Tehran metro, has also denied that "any verbal or physical conflict" took place between Armita and "passengers or metro executives".

