On Unscripted, former Big Brother winner and now presenter, Brian Dowling joins Nina Nannar. The pair talk ahead of the reboot of the show on ITV, discuss how it changed the landscape of reality TV and whether he would become a contestant again. They also discuss his booming presenting career.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.