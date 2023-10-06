Childhood friend questioned over murder of Afrobeats singer Mohbad

Words by Aaron Benzoe, assistant news editor

A childhood friend of Afrobeat singer Mohbad has turned himself in to police for questioning following the 27-year-old star’s mysterious death last month.

It is not yet known how the performer - real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba - died on September 12, with Nigerian police facing pressure to investigate.

On Wednesday fellow Afrobeats singer Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, known as Primeboy, was declared as wanted by investigators, who said he had “failed to honour an invitation” by police.

Following the wanted appeal, Oluwatosin, who is shown in many videos with Mr Aloba, both as children and adults, handed himself in, authorities said on Thursday.

In a statement, Nigerian Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said: “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. “The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

While police looked for him, a TikTok video emerged showing Oluwatosin disputing claims that he’d fought Mr Aloba before the songwriter's death.

In the clip, he says: “I’m hearing a lot of rumours saying something happened on Sunday that led to MohBad’s death.

“Nothing happened on Sunday. We were fine. MohBad texted me on Saturday to come to the Island. He always calls me. I have a screenshot of the call. When he calls, I am always happy.”

People chant slogans during a protest on the streets of Lagos to demand justice following the mysterious death of Afrobeat star Mohbad. Credit: AP

It comes after the police questioned British-Nigerian Afrobeats singer Naira Marley on Tuesday as he was detained under suspicion of Mr Aloba’s death.

Marley returned to Nigeria from overseas to assist with the investigation and was remanded on Wednesday to remain in custody for 21 days.

Mr Aloba had signed with Marley’s record label, Marlian Records, in 2019, but ended his contract last year after an apparent falling out between the pair.

It is believed Mr Aloba was bullied within the music industry, with videos emerging of him complaining of his tours being cancelled at the last minute.

In a statement on his official Instagram account in the days after his death, his management claimed it would continue an ongoing court battle to retrieve unpaid royalties allegedly owned by Marlian Records.

Marley had previously denied any involvement in MohBad's death and expressed his support for the police investigation on X on Tuesday.

“I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole.

“I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.

‘Imole’ means light in Yoruba, and was another name Mr Aloba was known as.

Last week police said the songwriter’s music promoter, Samson Balogun, known as Sam Larry, was “assisting with an ongoing investigation”. On Wednesday he was also remanded to remain in custody for 21 days.

Mr Aloba was buried by his family a day after his death. The singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, told local media that according to customs of Yoruba, an ethnic group in Nigeria, deceased people with living parents must be buried quickly.

Last month police said that they’d exhumed Mr Aloba’s body for an autopsy. A coroner’s inquest is due to resume on October 13.

It came amid widespread pressure from fans to investigate the cause of the singer's death, with protests, candlelight processions, and musical tributes held in London, Manchester, Canada, Kenya and Nigeria,

MohBad, loved for his distinctive baritone voice, was best known for his hit singles KPK (Ko Por Ke) and Ponmo.

Davido, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Kodak Black, Bella Shmurda were among the many celebrities to pay tribute following his death.

