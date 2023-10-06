Drake has announced a hiatus from music due to undisclosed 'stomach problems', sharing the news on the same day he released his eighth studio album.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” the 36-year-old said during an episode of his show Table for One on Sirius XM’s Sound 42.

“I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough.

"Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He went on to say that he needs to focus on his health after having "the craziest problems for years" with his stomach.

“I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on," he continued.

"So, I'mma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is,” he continued. maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

The nature of the 36-year-olds gastrointestinal issue has not been revealed.

The news came hours after he unveiled his new album 'For All The Dog's, which features a 23-song tracklist and is the follow-up to his 2022 record, 'Honestly, Nevermind'.

It features appearances from artists including J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Lil Yachty and Yeat .

On Thursday, Drake also released the music video for his single ' '8AM in Charlotte', which features his five-year-old son, Adonis.

In the cameo, the duo are discussing a picture of a goat which Adonis drew, referencing the five-time Grammy winner's nickname as the 'greatest of all time', or the GOAT.

The illustration is also used as the album covers artwork.

