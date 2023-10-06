Ed Sheeran has secured his seventh number one LP in the official UK albums chart with Autumn Variations.

It is the first album Sheeran, 32, has released with the record label he founded – Gingerbread Man Records.

The Shape Of You singer has had previous chart success with: 2011 album + (Plus), 2014 release x (Multiply), 2017’s ÷ (Divide), 2019 record No 6 Collaborations Project, 2021’s = (Equals) and 2023 album – (Subtract).

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for making Autumn Variations the number one album in the United Kingdom.

“This is my first album on my own record label (Gingerbread Man Records), so this means more than any other award that I’ve had.

“Thank you so much for all the support; it’s been amazing to get reconnected with the fans over the past few months.

“Hope you continue liking the album, and I’ll see you next year for the next one.”

Autumn Variations has also proved to be the most popular album of the past seven days in the official vinyl albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sheeran had won a special Brit Billion Award as he had become the first British artist to surpass 10 billion streams in the UK.

He was presented the award by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the record industry’s trade association, using analysis from the Official Charts Company.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, the album Guts from American singer Olivia Rodrigo has maintained its position in the number two spot for a third consecutive week, whilst in third place is a new entry from R&B singer Jorja Smith with her album Falling Or Flying.

In the fourth spot is The Harmony Codex by English musician Steven Wilson, who is followed by Canadian singer The Weeknd with his album The Highlights.

Topping the official UK singles chart this week is the track Paint The Town Red from the new album Scarlet by American singer and rapper Doja Cat.

In the number two spot is Strangers by English singer Kenya Grace and following this is the single Greedy from Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae.

In the fourth spot is Prada by Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe and at number five is the single 3D by South Korean artist Jungkook featuring American rapper and singer Jack Harlow.

